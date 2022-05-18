Former Kansas soccer player’s husband charged for her murder

The husband of a former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.

Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, “mortally wounded” in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday night, the force said in a Facebook post.

Her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911 and was arrested at the scene on suspcison of her causing the soccer player’s death, according to reports.

He appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing on murder charges and according to The Kansas City Star, remains jailed on $1m (£808,950) bond.

Police reportedly said Gibbs was likely killed as a result of domestic violence incident but declined to say how she was killed exactly, on Wednesday.

Gibbs, of Naches, Washington, was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks´ soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was also a member of two teams during her time at Kansas, the university’s athletics department website said.

Tributes were paid to her by her former teammates with Kansas university coach Mark Francis saying “Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan”.

Chad Joseph Marek, 26 (University of Kansas/ Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office via KWCH )

“She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas,” said Mr Francis in a statement. “Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

It was not clear if Mr Marek had a lawyer or entered a plea.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has meanwhile been set up to help Gibb’s family with funeral costs. The page says she leaves behind her mother and four sisters.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.