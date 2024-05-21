Karen Read trial live: Witness testifies he woke up to screaming the day victim’s body was found
Ms Read is accused of running over her police officer boyfriend and then fleeing the scene in 2022
Day 13 of the trial of a woman accused of murdering her police officer boyfriend in Massachusetts ended on a cliffhanger on Thursday, when a key witness testified to waking up to the sound of screaming on the morning the victim’s body was found.
Karen Read, a financial analyst and former Bentley University professor, is on trial charged with the second-degree murder and manslaughter of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.
Prosecutors allege that Ms Read ran over O’Keefe in her car while drunk, leaving him for dead in the snow outside a fellow police officer’s home in the early hours of 29 January 2022.
Ms Read’s defense claims that she is being framed by police as part of a sprawling cover-up involving prominent law enforcement family, the Alberts.
On Thursday, Matthew McCabe testified that he spent the night before O’Keefe died at a bar with Ms Read, O’Keefe and some other officers, before going back to the Albert home. The next morning, he woke to the sound of screaming.
The testimony came after Ms Read lost her cool with her defense team on Wednesday, rolling her eyes and giving a strong reaction during a break in the trial.
Surveillance footage has captured Karen Read and her police officer boyfriend in a Boston bar just hours before she is accused of running him over with her car and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.
In the footage, shown in court at Ms Read’s murder trial on Thursday, the professor is seen embracing and kissing John O’Keefe at CF McCarthy’s in Boston on the night of 28 January 2022.
O’Keefe had been out celebrating the acceptance of his niece, who he had custody of, into private school, jurors at Norfolk Superior Court heard.
How did John O’Keefe die?
Prosecutors allege that, after going to some bars, she dropped O’Keefe off at the home of retired detective Brian Albert for an after party.
There, she allegedly intentionally ran him over with her black Lexus SUV while intoxicated and fled the scene.
However, Ms Read’s attorneys have claimed that she is being framed by police as part of a vast conspiracy and cover-up.
Her attorneys claim O’Keefe was actually beaten up by people at the after-party and thrown outside, arguing that his injuries were consistent with a severe beating, rather than with being struck by a car.
An autopsy found that O’Keefe had several abrasions on his right forearm, two black eyes, a cut on his nose, a two-inch laceration to the back of his head and multiple skull fractures. Hypothermia was also a contributing factor in his death.
Lead investigator’s claims unveiled during first day of trial
During the first day of the trial, the court heard that lead investigator Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor told friends he had searched the suspect’s phone for nudes.
Karen Read murder probe’s lead investigator says he ‘searched her phone for nudes’
Finance professor accused of killing cop boyfriend is being ‘framed’ in cover-up, her defence attorneys say
What happened the night John O’Keefe died?
Witness accounts of the night O’Keefe died were revealed in early April in court documents unsealed following a request from The Boston Globe.
Ms Read and O’Keefe met a friend, Jennifer McCabe, at a local bar the evening of 28 January 2022, according to witness statements. As the bar closed, the group was invited to the home of Nicole Albert and her husband Brian, a former fellow Boston police officer.
Ms Read told police she subsequently dropped O’Keefe off at the Alberts’ home. Ms Read said she went home afterwards due to stomach problems.
In the early hours of the morning on 29 January 2022, Ms McCabe said Ms Read called her in distress. The finance professor said she had tried to contact O’Keefe and could not reach him, Ms McCabe told authorities. They later met up with another friend, Kerry Roberts, who received similar calls from Ms Read.
Ms Roberts told police Ms Read called and said her boyfriend was dead, claiming he may have been hit by a snowplough. Ms McCabe also told police Ms Read asked her, “Could I have hit him?”
The group then said they found O’Keefe unresponsive lying in the snow in front of the Alberts’ home. Ms Roberts began CPR, and Ms McCabe called the police.
After paramedics arrived, witnesses said Ms Read repeatedly asked if her boyfriend was dead. Responding troopers also observed Ms Read had a broken taillight.
Matthew McCabe said he woke up to ‘screams’ in bedroom
Matthew McCabe told the court that he had gone to bed with his wife Jennifer McCabe around the same time that night, after getting home from the Alberts’ home.
“I woke up to screams in my bedroom,” he explained before court ended for the day without further questioning.
The court ended abruptly after Mr McCabe’s testimony.
Karen Read argues she was framed
Ms Read’s attorneys argue she has been framed in a large cover-up, claiming a law enforcement official who investigated the case has personal ties to the family of retired detective Brian Albert, outside whose home O’Keefe was found. Her attorneys also claim O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with a severe beating, rather than with being struck by a car.
An autopsy found that O’Keefe had several abrasions on his right forearm, two black eyes, a cut on his nose, a two-inch laceration to the back of his head and multiple skull fractures. Authorities also say hypothermia was a contributing factor in his death.
