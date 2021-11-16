A woman who was stabbed to death while walking her dog in an Atlanta park had the letters “FAT” carved into her body, police say.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found murdered in Piedmont Park just after midnight on 28 July 2021.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office released the autopsy report on Friday, revealing Ms Janness was stabbed at least 50 times, with 15 lacerations to her head and what appeared to be the word “fat” carved into her skin.

Her death was ruled a homicide by medical examiner Dr Karen E Sullivan.

“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Dr Sullivan wrote in the autopsy.

Ms Janness’ dog named Bowie was also stabbed to death and was found about 100 feet away from her body in the park near her home.

The grisly discoveries were made by Ms Janness’ girlfriend, Emma Clark, who had tracked her phone when she failed to return home from the late walk, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Nearly four months later the case remains unsolved despite police offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

In the days after the murder, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said there is no evidence it was the work of a serial killer or a hate crime but admitted investigators hadn’t ruled anything out.

“This does not fit the description of anything we’re seen,” the mayor said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit at404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.