Standard University goalkeeper and soccer captain Katie Meyer died of “self inflicted” injuries, authorities have said.

The 22-year-old, who was described as “larger than life” and “extremely committed to everything and everyone in her world” by her university, passed away on Tuesday.

Santa Clara County authorities said Meyer died at her halls of residence on Stanford University’s campus, some 18 miles northeast of San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the Stanford University dormitory on Tuesday afternoon “for a report of a death investigation,” and “located one unresponsive female student inside of the dormitory”.

Meyer was found to have died from “self inflicted” injuries and “there is no indication of foul play,” according to a statement issued by the County of Santa Clara on Thursday.

In its statement, Stanford said Meyer was “fiercely competitive” and “made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019.”

“Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community,” the university added. “There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment.”

Support will be made available for students affected by the news.

Meyer, a senior International Relations major and Resident Assistant, was originally from Burbank, California. Many sports bodies and figures have since paid tribute to her, including media site Just Women’s Sports, with whom she interned with.

“Katie was one of the first athletes we ever interviewed. She went on to become an intern at JWS and was a valuable member of our team,” the news website said. “With every interaction, we felt her passion, charisma, intelligence and humor.”

“Katie was a tremendous leader, a national champion, and someone whose energy inspired everyone she knew. She will be greatly missed. All of our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.