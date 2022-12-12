Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of a University of Idaho student stabbed to death along with three fellow students last month has revealed the gruesome nature of the victims’ wounds.

Four weeks after the 13 November slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Steven Goncalves recounted the moment Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt described the murdered students’ injuries as “big open gouges.”

“She says, ‘Sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” Mr Goncalves told Fox News Digital.

He added: “She said these were big open gouges. She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out.”

Mr Goncalves also lashed out at law enforcement for not revealing the vicious degree of the stab wounds, arguing that there are “girls walking around the street right now” that deserve to know “they should be looking out for a sadistic male.”

He said his daughter’s wounds were different to Mogen’s. Goncalves and Mogen were found inside a bedroom on the third floor of the home and were likely sleeping in the same bed at the time of the brutal attack, according to information disclosed by Mr Goncalves and authorities.

The grieving father has previously voiced his frustration at the lack of updates to the public by police working on the quadruple murder case. He said last week that his family was considering finding legal counsel to obtain more information about the evidence in the murder probe.

Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, also told Fox News Digital on Sunday that the family is raising funds to put rewards out and possibly hire a private investigator.

This is a breaking story ... check back for updates.