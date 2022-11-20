Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The investigation into the killing of four University of Idaho students last week is moving slowly because the killer left behind a “mess” of evidence, according to one of the victim’s parents.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the four killed at an off-campus house in the early hours of 13 November, said they’ve heard from police that the crime scene is sprawling and chaotic.

“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves told Fox News. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”

The parents also shared their final memories of Kaylee, whom they described as a bright and ambitious young woman who had recently bought her first car, and was planning a backpacking trip to Europe in January ahead of beginning a new job.

The Goncalves family said Kaylee was a “street wise” individual who was always aware of her environment, including filming anything she thought was suspicious.

“She was very aware that she was a pretty girl and it could attract some problems,” Mr Goncalves said. “She was alert. She was a street wise child.”

The family also criticised those who believe Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend Jack was responsible for the killings. They said the pair still remained extremely close and seemed on the verge of getting back together.

“They’re wasting their time with Jack. Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family,” Ms Goncalves said. “Jack is with us and we stand behind him 1000 per cent. We know in our hearts, our minds, our our souls, the depths of our souls, Jack is hurting. Kaylee and Jack would’ve eventually been married and they would’ve eventually had children together.”

Police are still in the initial stages of the investigation into the brutal crime.

No suspects have been named or apprehended, and officials are still searching for a murder weapon.