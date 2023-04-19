Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The boyfriend of Kaylin Gillis has spoken out about the final moments before she was shot and killed after turning into the wrong driveway.

The 20-year-old was killed in New York on Saturday when the couple entered the wrong driveway while searching for a party. The boyfriend, Blake Walsh, 19, told NBC News that his life has been destroyed.

The teenager from Cambridge, New York told the network that he was driving the car with his girlfriend and two other passengers in Ford Explorer searching for the party when two bullets flew in their direction.

Ms Gillis was fatally shot when they were exiting the driveway in Hebron, about 50 miles north of Albany.

Mr Walsh said the group were driving along with another car that also entered the same driveway but that they had realized they were in the wrong place and were in the process of leaving.

“We thought we were at the right address,” he told NBC News. “We didn’t have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured it out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that’s when everything happened.”

“My friend said, ‘They’re shooting, go!’ I tried to step on the gas as fast as I could, and that’s when the fatal shot came through,” he added.

“I want to believe it was instant. I’m hoping it was. I’m praying it was,” an emotional Mr Walsh told the outlet.

On Monday, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy told the press that the suspect, Kevin Monahan, 65, fired when the group was leaving his driveway and that they “clearly” posed no threat.

Ms Gillis was struck by one of the bullets and she was pronounced dead miles away after her friends called 911. Mr Walsh said she was hit in the neck and that they had to drive five miles to find cell service, but he said, “It did not feel like that. It felt like 30 seconds. The adrenaline was rushing so bad”.

The suspect’s attorney Kurt Mausert said Mr Monahan was arraigned on Sunday on a charge of murder in the second degree and he pled not guilty.

More follows...