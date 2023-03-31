Man with link to Delphi killings pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man connected to the Delphi murders has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to child sex abuse materials.

Kegan Kline, 28, was facing more than two dozen counts related to child sex abuse material, child exploitation, identity deception, and obstruction of justice, reports Fox59.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to all 25 counts against him after his attorneys requested a change of plea earlier this month. His sentencing is scheduled for 18 May. The most serious counts Kline is facing are level 5 felonies that carry one to six years in prison.

He has been jailed since August 2020 while awaiting trial. He is not considered a suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana, but does have a connection to the case. Police determined that Kline used a fake social media profile to contact Libb the night before she was killed.

The profile was named "anthony_shots," and had contacted more than dozen minor girls, asking for photos, according to investigators. His use of the profile to ask for photos led to the investigation into his possession of child sex abuse materials.

In February, 2017, the bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

The girls had disappeared from the trial the previous day, and police later found evidence in video and audio recordings they believe to be the killer on Liberty's smartphone.

Kegan Anthony Kline has pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including possession of child sex abuse materials (Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators searched his home less than two weeks after the Delphi murders. They have also searched a section of the Wabash River near Kline's home, but it is unclear what they were looking for or if they found anything of note during the search.

There is currently no indication that Kline will be required to cooperate or assist in the Delphi murder investigation. Former Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva spoke with Fox59, claiming that if prosecutors did use Kline in their investigation a defence team would likely question his reliability as a source of information.

”We’re talking about the Delphi case. If this individual were called as a potential witness there, if that kind of language was in Miami County plea agreement, the Defense is going to obviously bring that out to the eyes of the jury. One of the things you’re going to be thinking about is the credibility of any witness you’re going to be bringing for your case,” Mr Villanueva said.

“The defense attorney would clearly say, ‘Hey, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this guy’s testimony is bought and paid for.' You would have part of the plea agreement that he would testify truthfully, so, you really need to disregard what he’s saying.’