Idaho man charged with four counts of murder in shooting deaths of neighbours

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 20 June 2023 21:10

Related video: Weekend of shootings and violence leaves dead and injured across US

A man has appeared in court for the first time on four murder charges as he’s accused of shooting and killing a family with whom he shared a duplex in Kellogg, Idaho.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, appeared in Shoshone County Magistrate court in an orange jumpsuit on Tuesday morning, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Mr Kaylor is facing allegations that he killed Kenneth and Kenna Guardipee, in addition to Devin Smith and a teenage boy who in the courtroom was referred to as AS.

The family lived below the suspect and his family in a duplex at 515 W Brown Ave in Kellogg.

Police arrived at the house after reports of a shooting at around 7.20pm on Sunday. Police found the family killed by gunfire in the home.

More follows...

