Gunman suspected of shooting two New Jersey police officers arrested after 24 hour manhunt
Kendall Howard, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to reports
Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting of two New Jersey police officers, according to reports.
Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, evaded a large police manhunt for 24 hours before he was arrested on Thursday, police sources told NBC New York.
He has been charged with the attempted murder of two Newark police officers, who were wounded in Tuesday’s shooting, the outlet reported.
The officers had been responding to a tip about a previous shooting when a suspect began shooting at them from what police described as an “elevated position” outside an apartment building about a mile from Newark Liberty International Airport.
A bullet grazed one officer’s neck, while the other was shot in the leg during the incident. Both officers were taken to University Hospital and were in a stable condition, according to ABC7.
The suspect fled into an apartment building and managed to escape, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told the Associated Press.
Police had placed a Newark neighbourhood under lockdown for 12 hours as they searched for Mr Howard, who authorities said was “armed and dangerous” in a statement.
Federal, state and local law enforcement were involved in the manhunt.
Mr Howard has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.