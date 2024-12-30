The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A kidnapper who allegedly threatened to prostitute a female victim and sell her organs “giggled” as he confessed to police, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old woman was abducted at gunpoint in a terrifying ordeal on Christmas Eve morning in Haltom City, Texas, police confirmed.

Eduardo Javier Ordonez Godoy, 35, of no known address, was arrested less than 24 hours later 200 miles away in Oklahoma City.

Detectives were struck by his manner when they questioned him.

“He smirked a lot, he giggled, and, you know, was almost proud of what he did,” Haltom City Police Sergeant Rick Alexander told FOX 4.

“He claims he’s just a thief. He wants money,” Alexander added. “But, you know, in this case, clearly he went beyond that and brought a firearm into it.”

Godoy ambushed the woman as she was leaving for work at around 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, according to police. He forced her into the backseat of her car and made her withdraw money from an ATM.

open image in gallery Oklahoma City Police discovered the suspect in the stolen vehicle on Christmas Day ( Oklahoma City Police Department )

He then took her on a frightening 22-mile journey, where he threatened to “sell her organs” or “prostitute her,” according to arrest affidavits.

The suspect left the victim in Grapevine, Dallas-Forth Worth, and tied her up with shoelaces as he fled in her car. She managed to escape and reported the incident to the police, who registered the stolen vehicle into a database.

The victim was physically unharmed, but told police the suspect made her “fear for her life.”

On Christmas Day the suspect was discovered by an alert patrol officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department in a parking lot after taking note of the stolen vehicle.

He was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect is originally from Honduras and police said he claimed to be affiliated with a gang there, FOX reported.

According to police, Godoy has committed similar crimes before and has been arrested and deported back to his home country.

Police noted he has an active ICE detainer hold due to his immigration status.

Godoy faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in Haltom City and multiple felonies in Oklahoma, where he is currently being held.

The investigation is ongoing.