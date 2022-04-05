Kim Kardashian has called on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio, 53, a domestic violence victim whose lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her two-year-old daughter after hours of police interrogation.

Lucio’s execution by lethal injection is set to take place on 27 January following the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Her lawyers say that her daughter died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas.

She denied beating the child more than 100 times during the aggressive interrogation. Her lawyers say she was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit.

Police asked her if she was responsible for some of her child’s injuries.

“I guess I did it,” she said at 3am on 17 February 2007. Her lawyers have since argued that that statement has been inaccurately interpreted by prosecutors as Lucio confessing to murder.

Ms Kardashian has spoken out about criminal justice reform in the last few years. She has called on Mr Abbott to grant Lucio clemency after she “falsely pleaded guilty” following hours of questioning.

“I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you. She has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “Her 2-year old daughter Mariah fell down a flight of stairs and two days later passed away while taking a nap. After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police.”

“Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession. She is scheduled to be executed on April 27 in Texas,” Ms Kardashian added.

She urged her followers to sign a petition to “urge Governor Greg Abbott to stop her execution”.

“It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering,” Ms Kardashian added.

The Independent has previously reported on Lucio’s case.

More follows...