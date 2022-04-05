Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Kim Kardashian appeals to Texas governor as juror says death sentence wrong
Kim Kardashian has called on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio, 53, a mother of 14 and domestic violence victim whose lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her two-year-old daughter after hours of police interrogation.
Lucio’s execution by lethal injection is set to take place on 27 April following the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Her lawyers say that her daughter died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas.
She denied beating the child more than 100 times during the aggressive interrogation. Her lawyers say she was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit.
On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution.
However, in an editorial in the Houston Chronicle on 3 April, Johnny Galvan Jr, a juror at her trial wrote he feels he was misled about the facts of the case and that he then succumbed to “peer pressure” in changing his sentencing vote from life in prison to the death penalty.
In a letter last month to the Board of Pardons and Paroles and to Governor Abbott, 83 Texas House members said executing Lucio would be “a miscarriage of justice”.
Background to Melissa Lucio’s death sentence
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter Mariah the year before. Her lawyers argue a confession was given under duress and she says herself that she did not do it, and has aksed Governor Greg Abbott for clemency with her execution date less than a month away.
Rachel Sharp reports on the case for The Independent.
Mother on death row for daughter’s death asks for clemency as execution date looms
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter Mariah
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the appeal for clemency in the case of Melissa Lucio, currently on death row in Texas with an execution date set for 27 April.
In addition to the latest developments in the appeal, we will provide you with the backstory and facts behind the case, and explore the current application of the death penalty in Texas and across the United States.
