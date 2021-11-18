Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has called off the execution of death row inmate Julius Jones, just hours before the man was set to die by lethal injection at an Oklahoma prison. Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in Oklahoma City suburbs, a crime he says he didn’t commit,

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” governor Stitt said in a statement on Thursday.

Jones became the subject of a passionate nationwide “Justice for Julius” innocence movement.

More details to come on this breaking news story...