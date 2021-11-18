Julius Jones execution - update: Watch live as family calls on governor to stop the ‘lynching’ of their son
Julius Jones supporters gather outside Oklahoma governor’s house ahead of execution
Julius Jones is set to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday.
Mr Jones’s family and supporters - a group that includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian and basketball player Russell Westbrook - have been pressuring Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt to commute the man’s sentence to life in prison, but so far Mr Stitt has not indicated he is considering a reversal.
Mr Stitt is also facing international pressure after the European Union’s ambassador to the US penned a letter calling on him to stop the execution and a petition against the execution has garnered more than 6 million signatures.
Jones, 41, has spent more than half of his life in prison after he was charged and convicted of the murder of Paul Howell during a 1999 carjacking. He has maintained that he is innocent of the crime and was framed by his then-friend and co-defendant, who allegedly actually shot Mr Howell.
The state has scheduled Jones to death by lethal injection, making him only the second prisoner to be executed since the state took a six year break from using the deadly drug concoction after a series of botched executions. The first person to be executed since the moratorium was lifted, a 60 year old inmate, convulsed and vomited during the execution, which raised further questions about the drugs.
Jones and his supporters have been visiting Mr Stitt’s office in the days leading up to the execution in an attempt to secure a meeting to discuss a stay of execution. ABC’s documentary The Last Defense explores Jones’ fight to avoid the death penalty and attracted the support of celebrities, especially those with ties to Oklahoma.
ICYMI: Jones and his family share final moments as hope fades of execution stay
Julius Jones’s family visited him for the last time on Wednesday, the day before he is scheduled to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary unless governor Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt calls it off.
Here’s The Independent’s dispatch on the high-profile inmates final full day behind bars ahead of his potential execution.
‘I feel invisible’: Julius Jones and his family share last moments as execution nears
Oklahoma death row inmate has now been moved to “death watch”
Amanda Knox: ‘Please show some compassion'
Amanda Knox has called on Governor Stitt to “show some compassion, humanity, courage, and reason”.
‘Julius will not be alone’: vigils planned for Julius Jone execution day
Activists are planning vigils for Julius Jones at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, where he is set to be executed on Thursday afternoon, as well outside Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt’s office.
As Justice for Julius activist Jess Eddy put it on Twitter on Wednesday, “Julius will not be alone.”
Julius Jones on ‘death watch’ as authorities prepare last meal
Julius Jones’s execution is set for 4pm on Thursday, 18 November, and Oklahoma corrections officials have now put him under the state’s “death watch” protocols.
He’s now under constant surveillance in a room lit 24/7, owing to security concerns, and his personally belongings beside the bare minimum have been boxed up in preparation to send to his family. On Wednesday night he will eat his last meal.
Oklahoma has a checkered history of botched executions in recent years, with inmates like John Grant visibly suffering, while others were given the wrong drugs. Part of the death watch protocol involves officials double-checking they’ve got the right lethal injection chemicals on hand.
Oklahoma defends first execution in six years, while critics say it was ‘torture’
Oklahoma hadn’t executed anyone in six years, after a series of botched killings in 2014 and 2015, writes Josh Marcus
Even if officials do have the proper drugs, the state’s execution method has proved controversial, with a number of Oklahoma death row inmates suing and arguing that they cause unnecessary pain.
Oklahoma resumes lethal injections that ‘burn men alive’ this week – seven men to die
Oklahoma inmates have been waging a constitutional challenge against the state’s death penalty since 2014. Now, after a six-year pause, executions are set to resume. Josh Marcus writes
On the day of the execution, Jones will be allowed to briefly visit with his attorneys, and will be offered the chance to speak his last words.
Parole board casts doubt on Oklahoma executions
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer.
Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves and the shooting of Doug Ivens.
The board recommended clemency on Wednesday despite acknowledging that Stouffer is not innocent of the crimes he’s been convicted of.
Board members expressed concerns over the state’s death penalty procedures after the Oct. 28 execution of John Grant — the first inmate killed by the state since lifting a moratorium on executions related to botched procedures.
Grant convulsed and vomited while receiving the lethal injection, but the state said the execution went according to plan.
Stouffer is the second consecutive death row inmate to get a clemency recommendation following Grant’s death. Julius Jones, scheduled for execution on Thursday, is awaiting a final decision on his clemency from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Inter-American Commission on Human Rights calls on US to halt Julius Jones execution
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called on the federal government to postpone the execution of Julius Jones, at least until it can consider an application before the body seeking to pause the killing.
Going forward risks executing a man who may not have received “the rights to a fair trial, and guarantees of due process, equality and non-discrimination,” the commission wrote, explaining its decision.
‘This is evil’: Sister Helen Prejean blasts Julius Jones execution plans
Famed death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is among the many calling on Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt to call off the execution of death row inmate Julius Jones.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Prejean said going through with the lethal injection scheduled for Thursday would be “evil,” given Oklahoma’s recent record of bungling executions, where inmates have visibly suffered before dying and been given the wrong drugs.
“This is not God’s will. This is evil,” she wrote. “On the heels of the botched execution of John Grant and in short order after Julius, five other human beings on Oklahoma’s death row are lined up to die. Is Gov. Stitt imitating former President Trump’s killing spree to assure his constituents that he is ‘tough on crime’ and all for ‘law and order’?”
For more context, here’s The Independent’s report on the controversy surrounding the Oklahoma execution protocol.
Supreme Court okays Oklahoma executions after six-year moratorium
The decision comes a day after a federal appeals court said the executions shouldn’t go forward.
Why some Oklahoma officials say Julius Jones should go free
Officials on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board have recommended twice that Julius Jones be taken off death row, a first in state history. They cited doubts about their confidence in his conviction for a 1999 murder.
Catch up on The Independent’s coverage of how Julius Jones got to this point, and what Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt could do to stay his execution.
The race to spare Julius Jones from the death chamber
Julius Jones has been fighting to leave Oklahoma’s death row for 20 years, sentenced to die for a crime he—and a growing body of evidence—says he didn’t commit. Josh Marcus writes
Julius Jones life ‘dangling’ in legal limbo as Oklahoma resumes executions
Oklahoma will begin executing inmates this week, leaving Julius Jones and other death row inmates with an ongoing constitutional case against the state uncertain about their future. Josh Marcus writes from Oklahoma
Oklahoma recommends taking Julius Jones off death row, citing ‘inherently wrong’ case
Julius Jones has maintained his innocence for decades, and came to attract a large movement of justice activists behind his case
Julius Jones calls into demonstration, thanks supporters for ‘letting God move you'
Julius Jones called his family on Wednesday as they spoke to a crowd of supporters who’ve been gathering for days at the state capitol, hoping to persuade governor Kevin Stitt to call off the execution.
Here’s what Julius said, according to his sister Antoinette:
“He said all of this is God, everybody coming together. And he said he thanks y’all for letting God move you to come together. He said he loves each and every one of you. He said God has spoken, it is time. He said it’s time. It is time to correct this injustice.”
Photo captures massive crowd outside of governor’s office
Oklahoma City journalist Marty Peercy captured a photo on Wednesday of the large crowd of Justice for Julius supporters who have rallied inside the state capitol. They’ve been here on and off for days, hoping to move Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt to halt Julius Jones’s execution. At this point, Mr Stitt is the only one who can stay the killing.
So far, the governor has declined to meet directly with the Jones family.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies