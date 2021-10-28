Oklahoma has carried out its first execution in six years.

John Marion Grant, who was given a death sentence in 1999 for fatally stabbing a cafeteria worker while in prison, was given a lethal injection on Thursday afternoon.

He reportedly yelled out profanity and vomited before being declared dead at 4:21 pm.

The state’s execution chamber has gone unused for years.

Oklahoma hadn’t executed anyone after a series of botched executions in 2014 and 2015, where two men were killed using the incorrect lethal injection drugs, resulting in visible suffering. A third man, Richard Glossip, nearly met the same fate, before the execution was called off with hours to spare.

Since then, the state hasn’t carried out any death sentences, and a group of more than 30 death row inmates have challenged Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols as unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.

In 2020, Oklahoma announced it would resume executions using the same three-drug mixture for its lethal injection protocol, with added safeguards.

“The Department of Corrections has addressed concerns regarding carrying out the death penalty and is prepared to follow the will of the people of Oklahoma, as expressed in state statute, and the orders of the courts by carrying out the execution of inmates sentenced to death by a jury of their peers,” agency director Scott Crow said on Tuesday in a press release.

Critics have argued the state still isn’t doing enough to ensure the human treatment of those it executes. They have raised concerns that the state doesn’t publicly identify where it sources its drugs, and that it continues to use the drug midazolam, which the constitutional lethal injection suit argues doesn’t suitably sedate those being executed.

More details to come on this breaking news story...