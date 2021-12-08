Kim Potter trial – latest: Officer to give ‘wrong gun’ defence in Daunte Wright killing
Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, 49, will appear in court on Wednesday as opening arguments are made in her trial for the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed during a traffic stop in April in the city of Brooklyn Center.
Ms Potter will reportedly say that she grabbed the wrong weapon when she shot Mr Wright, believing a firearm was a taser. She could be heard shouting in a video of the encounter, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and then: “Holy s***, I just shot him”.
Prosecutors allege that Ms Potter “consciously and intentionally acted in choosing to use force on Daunte Wright and in reaching for, drawing, pointing, and manipulating a weapon”. Her ability to tell the difference between a taser and a firearm, as an officer of more than 25 years, are expected to be debated in court.
A jury of 14, a majority of whom are white, will hear the case and consider charges of first degree and second degree manslaughter. Prosecutors will meanwhile seek a longer sentence than the seven years under Minnesota sentencing law.
The proceedings will play out in the courtroom where another Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted for killing another Black man, George Floyd. Both deaths ignited public anger.
What has Kim Potter been charged with?
First-degree manslaughter means prosecutors allege that Kim Potter caused Daunte Wright’s death while committing a misdemeanor.
That is the “reckless handling or use of a firearm so as to endanger the safety of another with such force and violence that death or great bodily harm to any person was reasonably foreseeable.”
The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that she caused his death “by her culpable negligence,” meaning that Ms Potter “caused an unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm” while using or possessing a firearm.
Posecutors will not need to prove the former officer intended to kill Mr Wright, whose family had called for a higher charge of murder to be filed against Ms Potter.
Outside the Hennepin County Government Center
The courtroom where Kim Potter will go on trial was the same that another former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, was tried in April – and found guilty for the death of George Floyd.
The deaths of both Mr Floyd and Daunte Wright, who Ms Potter is charged of killing, angered the public and ignited demonstrations against racism and police violence.
Who is Kim Potter?
Kim Potter, 49, is a former police officer of more than 25 years for Brooklyn Centre Police Department.
She faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb in April 2021.
According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training stopped Mr Wright’s car because of a traffic violation.
Ms Potter determined that Mr Wright had an outstanding warrant against him on a gross misdemeanour charge, and tried to arrest him, and as Sravasti Dasgupta writes, choosing to deploy a weapon.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Kim Potter trial.
