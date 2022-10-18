Jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Juries in California has reached a verdict in the trials of a father and son accused of involvement in the murder Kristin Smart in 1996.

Paul Flores, Smart’s former classmate, is accused of murdering the 19-year-old, while his father Ruben Flores is charged with helping to hide her body.

The verdict is due to be read out at 1.30pm Pacific time (4.30pm EST).

Breaking