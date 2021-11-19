Kyle Rittenhouse collapses into seat and weeps after hearing not guilty verdicts

Rittenhouse was overcome with emotion at the conclusion of the highly-charged trial

Bevan Hurley
Friday 19 November 2021 18:58
Kyle Rittenhouse collapsed into his chair and wept uncontrollably as the not guilty verdicts were read out in court on Friday.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, became overcome with emotion at the conclusion of the three week trial as he was cleared of the homicide of Anthony Huber, 26 and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.

Mr Rittenhouse appeared to hyperventilate and embraced his lawyer Corey Chirafisi, before rushing out of the courtroom as Judge Brice Schroeder addressed the jury.

Earlier, Judge Schroeder had warned the court not to react as the verdicts were read out by the jury foreman.

The just spent nearly 24 hours deliberating the verdicts in the highly charged case.