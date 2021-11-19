✕ Close Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse jury begins deliberations

The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.

NBC News said in a statement that the journalist did not intend to contact or photograph the jurors and is cooperating with authorities. Police said “there was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained”.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second time on 17 November, as Mr Rittenhouse’s legal team objected to one piece of video evidence following a series of arguments about technology used to transfer and review video files.

Earlier this week, attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial with prejudice – which would mean Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again on the same charges – after objecting to a line of questioning from state prosecutors in cross-examination against Mr Rittenhouse during last week’s proceedings.

