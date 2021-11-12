(AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother has praised the “very fair” judge overseeing her son’s homicide trial after he came under scrutiny for a series of rulings perceived as biased toward the defence.

The defence rested its case on Thursday and Judge Bruce Schroeder sent the jury home for the weekend before closing arguments are slated to begin on Monday or Tuesday.

The defendant’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Thursday night, where she praised Judge Schroeder as “very fair” and said she is optimistic that the jury will acquit her son.

Ms Rittenhouse also attacked Joe Biden, accusing him of painting her son as a white supremacist in a bid to win last year’s election.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for shooting three people - two fatally - during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

