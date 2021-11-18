The judge presiding over the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has barred NBC News and MSNBC from the courtroom after police detained a man who claimed to work for the outlets was allegedly trying to photograph jurors.

Kenosha Police Department reported that the man was “briefly taken into custody” on 17 November but “there was no breach of security regarding the jury, nor were there any photographs obtained”.

After jurors began deliberating for a third day on 18 November, Judge Bruce Schroeder said a man who claimed to work with MSNBC followed a “sealed bus” with covered windows that has been transporting jurors to the courtroom when he ran a traffic light. He was issued several traffic-related citations, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Judge Schroeder called the incident an “extremely serious matter”.

He told the courtroom that “no one from NBC News” will be permitted in the building for the duration of the trial.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...