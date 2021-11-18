Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Jury sent home for day after reviewing video as judge ponders mistrial
Jury deliberations in the the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on 17 November for a second day, with jurors requesting a review of several key pieces of video evidence that traced the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.
Jurors will return to the Kenosha County courthouse on 18 November for a third day of deliberations.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests that night. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.
Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second time on 17 November, as Mr Rittenhouse’s legal team objected to one piece of video evidence following a series of arguments about technology used to transfer and review video files.
Earlier this week, attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial with prejudice – which would mean Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again on the same charges – after objecting to a line of questioning from state prosecutors in cross examination against Mr Rittenhouse last week.
The city of Kenosha also is bracing for unrest in the wake of the verdict, with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers putting 500 National Guard troops on standby.
A jury is deliberating on the verdict in the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and injured another in the aftermath of protests against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, and will consider a range of charges against him.
Throughout the two-week trial, jurors reviewed more than a dozen pieces of video, including livestreams from that night, an interview Mr Rittenhouse gave moments before he fired his gun, body camera footage, and aerial video from the FBI.
Alex Woodward has more.
Who is Kyle Rittenhouse and what happened at last summer’s Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha?
ICYMI: A jury is deliberating a verdict against Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, following a double homicide trial for the shootings in the aftermath of protests against police brutality in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.
The rally against injustice that took place that night was organised in solidarity with a local Black man, Jacob Blake, who had been shot and left paralysed by a white police officer two days earlier following a confrontation after his SUV was stopped.
Joe Sommerlad has the story.
A jury will return to the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday morning for a third day of deliberations.
Here is what they will be considering following two weeks of testimony in the trial.
Earlier today: Police remove man armed with a rifle from outside courthouse
A protester who calls himself “Maserati Mike” was escorted away from the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin on Wednesday morning after carrying a rifle and bullhorn up to the steps of the building.
ICYMI: Judge considers ending live TV trials as he condemns ‘frightening’ coverage
Judge Bruce Schroeder defended his long-standing decision to prohibit characterising people as “victims” in his courtroom and allowing Mr Rittenhouse to randomly draw juror numbers from a tumbler.
He also criticised media coverage and “irresponsible statements” that he feels have sought to undermine the outcome.
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Police make multiple arrests outside court as protesters clash
Police made multiple arrests outside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after fighting broke out among rival protesters.
The drama unfolded on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin as tensions between pro-Rittenhouse supporters and Black Lives Matters activists boiled over.
The jury in the case has been sent home after a second day of deliberations as the nation waits and watches to see if Mr Rittenhouse will be convicted or acquitted in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during BLM protests in the city last year.
Police made multiple arrests outside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after fighting broke out among rival protesters.
ICYMI: Lawyers argue over key video evidence as defence makes new call for mistrial
Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse have made another request for a mistrial after arguing that prosecutors provided them with a lower-quality video of a key moment in the case.
On 17 November, defence attorney Corey Chirafisi asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to consider a mistrial without prejudice, meaning the teenager charged with homicide for killing two men and injuring another could be retried if he is not acquitted.
“We would have done this case in a different manner” if the defence had access to the “same information, the same quality of videos, and I think that is required in a case like this where he’s looking at a life sentence,” Mr Chirafisi said.
Jurors have deliberated for roughly 17 hours
The 12-person jury has convened for roughly 17 hours, from the start of their deliberations on Tuesday through a second day of deliberations on Wednesday, including reviewing video evidence for roughly 46 minutes.
Here is how a jury trial like this works, and what happens in the event of a so-called “hung jury”.
Jurors to return to court on Thursday for third day of deliberations
Judge Schroeder has dismissed the jury for the day, after a second day of deliberations. They will return to court at 9am CST on Thursday.
Support for stricter gun laws wanes
As America awaits Mr Rittenhouse’s verdict on charges for shooting three people - two fatally - with an AR-15, a new poll shows the public’s backing for stricter gun control is on the decline.
The Independent’s Graeme Massie reports:
