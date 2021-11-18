✕ Close Watch live as Kyle Rittenhouse jury begins deliberations

Jury deliberations in the the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on 17 November for a second day, with jurors requesting a review of several key pieces of video evidence that traced the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020.

Jurors will return to the Kenosha County courthouse on 18 November for a third day of deliberations.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing five felony charges for shooting three men in the aftermath of police brutality protests that night. The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

Defence attorneys called for a mistrial a second time on 17 November, as Mr Rittenhouse’s legal team objected to one piece of video evidence following a series of arguments about technology used to transfer and review video files.

Earlier this week, attorneys filed a motion for a mistrial with prejudice – which would mean Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again on the same charges – after objecting to a line of questioning from state prosecutors in cross examination against Mr Rittenhouse last week.

The city of Kenosha also is bracing for unrest in the wake of the verdict, with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers putting 500 National Guard troops on standby.

Follow the latest updates live: