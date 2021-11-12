Ben & Jerry’s has decried the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as proof that America’s justice system is racist.

The Vermont-based ice cream company, which has a reputation for taking up liberal causes, weighed in on the case in a tweet on Thursday after Mr Rittenhouse’s defence rested its case.

“The #RittenhouseTrial displays yet again that our ‘justice’ system is racist,” the tweet read. “How would this trial be going if he was a Black 17 yr old that crossed state lines illegally carrying an AR-15 and shot 3 white protesters?

“We need real justice in this legal system. This isn’t it.”

Mr Rittenhouse is facing a slew of charges for shooting three men – two fatally – during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

His attorneys have sought to convince a jury that Mr Rittenhouse acted in self-defence on the night shrouded in chaos.

The outcome of the case has broad implications as it touches on issues including police violence, white vigilantism, racial justice, the Second Amendment, and the failures of the criminal justice system.

Tensions around the case grew this week as the presiding Judge Bruce Schroeder came under scrutiny for perceived bias.

Critics say the judge showed bias towards the defence by repeatedly admonishing prosecutors’ questions, accusing them of acting in “bad faith”, and considering a bid to throw out video of the moment Mr Rittenhouse shot his first victim over questions about the reliability of iPad’s “pinch to zoom” feature.

Both sides have one more chance to make their case in closing arguments on Monday before the jury is sent out to reach a verdict.

Mr Rittenhouse faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

