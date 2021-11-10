Kyle Rittenhouse sobs on witness stand during testimony in double homicide trial

A judge paused testimony from Kyle Rittenhouse as he cried uncontrollably while describing how a man “cornered” him in a parking lot moments before he fatally shot him.

Mr Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, was 17 when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber after police dispersed protest crowds in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid demonstrations after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

The Illinois teenager testified on the witness stand on 10 November that before chasing after him, Mr Rosenbuam was walking around with a “steel chain and he had a blue mask around his face” and threatened to kill him.

“He was just mad about something,” Mr Rittenhouse said. “He screamed, ‘If I catch any of you f****** alone I’m going to f****** kill you”.

Mr Rittenhouse also testified that Mr Rosenbaum threatened to “cut your f****** heart out” and used a racial slur.

Later, as he described running towards a car dealership he says he was there to defend from protesters, Mr Rosenbuam “came out from behind the car and ambushed me”.

Mr Rittenhouse and his mother Wendy Rittenhouse began to sob as Mr Rittenhouse claimed that Mr Rosenbaum and another man, Joshua Ziminski, had cornered him.

As the trial resumed after a brief recess, Mr Rittenhouse said he believed that Mr Rosenbaum, who tossed a plastic bag at Mr Rittenhouse, was attacking him.

“As you see him lunging at you, what did you do?” his attorney Mark Richards asked.

“I shot him,” Mr Rittenhouse said.

More follows...