Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kidnapping probe launched after three men found tied up in a Los Angeles warehouse

Officers detained 12 people at an underground marijuana dispensary

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 20 July 2022 19:22
(CBS Los Angeles)

Los Angeles police are investigating the possible kidnapping of three people after they were called to an underground marijuana dispensary in the city.

LAPD officers responded after the force received a 911 call in downtown LA from a man who said he and two others were tied up in a warehouse.

When police arrived on Tuesday evening, they found two other men were still tied up inside, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told The Los Angeles Times.

LAPD told the outlet that one of the men had minor abrasions while the other was unharmed. Investigators are still trying to determine why the men were being held at the warehouse.

Twelve others inside the building were reportedly detained and are being questioned. It is not known if the incident was gang-related.

A CBS news helicopter flying over the scene near the 10 freeway spotted a dozen people sitting on the pavement for LAPD officers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in