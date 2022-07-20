Kidnapping probe launched after three men found tied up in a Los Angeles warehouse

Los Angeles police are investigating the possible kidnapping of three people after they were called to an underground marijuana dispensary in the city.

LAPD officers responded after the force received a 911 call in downtown LA from a man who said he and two others were tied up in a warehouse.

When police arrived on Tuesday evening, they found two other men were still tied up inside, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told The Los Angeles Times.

LAPD told the outlet that one of the men had minor abrasions while the other was unharmed. Investigators are still trying to determine why the men were being held at the warehouse.

Twelve others inside the building were reportedly detained and are being questioned. It is not known if the incident was gang-related.

A CBS news helicopter flying over the scene near the 10 freeway spotted a dozen people sitting on the pavement for LAPD officers.