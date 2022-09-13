North Carolina 14-year-old charged with murder over 10-year-old cousin’s death
Laelani Jeffries, 10, was shot in the head during a shootout on 8 September
Fatal shooting victims in shooting spree identified
A little girl was killed and her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with murder after a shooting in North Carolina.
Laelani Jeffries, 10, was shot in the head during a shootout near Circle Drive in Rockingham County on 8 September. The Reidsville Police Department told local news station WFMY that the scene was “chaotic” when they arrived and several children were at the scene.
“Last night patrol officers received a call in the area of Circle Drive in regards to shots fired. Officers responded as they got on the scene, they [police] saw several people running throughout the yard and it was a little chaotic,” Lieutenant Shannon Coates told WFMY.
No adults were present, the department said. The child charged with first-degree murder has not been named as he is a minor.
Laelani was a student at South End Elementary School. In a statement to WFMY, the Rockingham County School District said that a crisis team would be made available to support students.
“Subsequently the Reidsville Police, in consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office, charged a male juvenile who was not affiliated with or enrolled in Rockingham County Schools with first-degree murder,” the district wrote.
The gun used in the shooting was reported stolen in Forsyth County just a week before the shooting, on 1 September, police confirmed to local news station WNCT. It is unclear how the teen gained access to the weapon.
Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact crime stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.