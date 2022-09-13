Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

North Carolina 14-year-old charged with murder over 10-year-old cousin’s death

Laelani Jeffries, 10, was shot in the head during a shootout on 8 September

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 13 September 2022 20:01

Fatal shooting victims in shooting spree identified

A little girl was killed and her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with murder after a shooting in North Carolina.

Laelani Jeffries, 10, was shot in the head during a shootout near Circle Drive in Rockingham County on 8 September. The Reidsville Police Department told local news station WFMY that the scene was “chaotic” when they arrived and several children were at the scene.

“Last night patrol officers received a call in the area of Circle Drive in regards to shots fired. Officers responded as they got on the scene, they [police] saw several people running throughout the yard and it was a little chaotic,” Lieutenant Shannon Coates told WFMY.

No adults were present, the department said. The child charged with first-degree murder has not been named as he is a minor.

Recommended

Laelani was a student at South End Elementary School. In a statement to WFMY, the Rockingham County School District said that a crisis team would be made available to support students.

“Subsequently the Reidsville Police, in consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office, charged a male juvenile who was not affiliated with or enrolled in Rockingham County Schools with first-degree murder,” the district wrote.

The gun used in the shooting was reported stolen in Forsyth County just a week before the shooting, on 1 September, police confirmed to local news station WNCT. It is unclear how the teen gained access to the weapon.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact crime stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in