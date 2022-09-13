North Carolina 14-year-old charged with murder over 10-year-old cousin’s death

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A little girl was killed and her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with murder after a shooting in North Carolina.

Laelani Jeffries, 10, was shot in the head during a shootout near Circle Drive in Rockingham County on 8 September. The Reidsville Police Department told local news station WFMY that the scene was “chaotic” when they arrived and several children were at the scene.

“Last night patrol officers received a call in the area of Circle Drive in regards to shots fired. Officers responded as they got on the scene, they [police] saw several people running throughout the yard and it was a little chaotic,” Lieutenant Shannon Coates told WFMY.

No adults were present, the department said. The child charged with first-degree murder has not been named as he is a minor.

Laelani was a student at South End Elementary School. In a statement to WFMY, the Rockingham County School District said that a crisis team would be made available to support students.

“Subsequently the Reidsville Police, in consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office, charged a male juvenile who was not affiliated with or enrolled in Rockingham County Schools with first-degree murder,” the district wrote.

The gun used in the shooting was reported stolen in Forsyth County just a week before the shooting, on 1 September, police confirmed to local news station WNCT. It is unclear how the teen gained access to the weapon.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact crime stoppers at 336-349-9683.