Two injured after shooting at Texas high school campus

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been injured and one arrested after a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas.

Police in Arlington said the incident occurred around 7:30am outside the school.

Law enforcement confirmed to Fox4 News that two students were shot, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The suspected shooter has been arrested. Police have not commented on whether the alleged shooter attends the school.

Police have asked the public to steer clear of the campus while they continue their investigation.

The high school initiated its lockdown protocols. After it clears, the students and staff inside will be bussed to the Arlington Athletic Centre and will be dismissed for the day, according to the school district.

Monday was the school's first day back after spring break.