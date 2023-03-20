Miami Beach imposes curfew after spring break violence

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The City of Miami Beach has introduced a midnight curfew after two fatal shootings and “excessively large and unruly crowds”, say officials.

One person was killed and another injured when violence broke out on Friday night in the South Beach area amid spring break and St Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to police.

Miami Beach Police say that one person was shot and killed and another person was injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A state of emergency has now been put in place on Sunday night, with a curfew in place from 11.59pm until 6am on Monday morning.

“In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach has ordered a state of emergency and a 11.59pm curfew to take effect on Sunday, March 19, 2023 through 6am Monday, March 20, 2023,” the city said in a statement.

”The city will hold a special commission meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss potential restrictions beyond Monday.”

City of Miami Beach Issues State of Emergency and Curfew

– Curfew to be in effect on Sunday, March 19 from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 with separate emergency measures to be issued from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 27, 2023 – pic.twitter.com/qYqwxLHxFA — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 19, 2023

City Manager Alina Hudak wants to impose a similar curfew beginning on Thursday and continuing through the weekend, until Monday, 27 March, reported WPLG.

Hotels in the city are allowed to continue normal business operations past the curfew but only for guests.