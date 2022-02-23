A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.

Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts.

Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.

Las Vegas police outside the home of Brandon Toseland on Tuesday (FOX5 KVVU-TV)

Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against her will.

Teachers passed the note to Clark County School District Police who informed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers set up a surveillance operation on Mr Toseland’s address in Saddle Brook Park Drive in the city’s northwest.

At around 10 am on Tuesday, police saw a man, who they later identified as Mr Toseland, leave the home with a woman. Officers then pulled the car over.

In an interview, the mother told officers that she had been abused by her boyfriend, was unable to leave the home or go into the garage, and feared her son may have been killed, Mr Spencer said.

“She also stated that she did not know the whereabouts of her preschool-aged child, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Ray Spencer told news media.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Ray Spencer (FOX5 KVVU-TV)

When officers searched the garage, they found the boy’s body in a freezer, he added.

They believe the child had been dead since December.

KSNV reported that a prosecutor at Mr Toseland’s court appearance said the preschool boy’s body showed “visible injuries”.

An autopsy was due to take place later on Wednesday. The boy’s identity has not been released.

Mr Toseland is being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail.