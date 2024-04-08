Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shooting reported in Las Vegas office building

The incident was reported ’inside a business’ just after 10am on Monday

Dan Gooding
Monday 08 April 2024 19:23
A shooting was reported in Las Vegas on 8 April 2024
A shooting was reported in Las Vegas on 8 April 2024 (KSNV)

A shooting was reported at an office building in Las Vegas Monday morning, with police urging people to stay away from the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted to X saying that officers were called out just after 10am local time.

The incident was reported “inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston”, the department said.

KTNV reported that three people, including a suspect, had been killed. LVMPD have yet to confirm that.

Roads around Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr. have been closed while officers deal with the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

