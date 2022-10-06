Mass stabbing attack at Las Vegas casino leaves one person dead and five injured

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person has been killed and at least five others injured in a mass stabbing attack at a casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11.42am on Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

At least six victims were found on the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene while the other five were all rushed to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The public has been urged to stay away from the area as roads remain closed off and the investigation continues.