Laura Carleton’s murder captured on store camera as Travis Ikeguchi’s family history revealed - latest
Laura Carleton was a ‘true LGBTQ+ ally’ who refused to stop flying a Pride flag in the face of threats and harassment, friends say
California shop owner Lauri Carleton killed over Pride flag
Travis Ikeguchi appeared to “flinch” before fatally shooting Laura Carleton during a heated dispute over a Pride flag, surveillance footage shows.
Authorities say Ikeguchi hurled homophobic slurs at Carleton over a rainbow flag flying from her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, California, before firing a single shot that killed the 66-year-old mother of nine on 18 August.
The fatal shooting was captured on the store’s closed-circuit cameras, according to the Los Angeles Times.
An acquaintance who viewed the disturbing footage told the Times that Ikeguchi momentarily paused before opening fire.
“He then almost flinched as if thinking twice but then went for it, grabbed the gun and then aimed it and shot Lauri,” the acquaintance told the Times.
Meanwhile, public records reviewed by The Independent have revealed that Ikeguchi’s father is a decorated Florida Highway Patrol state trooper and a firearms and active shooter instructor.
The police link comes after officials said that Ikeguchi’s social media accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and far-right site Gab were filled with bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ posts and posts showing an intense hatred for law enforcement long before he murdered Carleton.
A murder over a Pride flag is sadly no surprise to anyone paying attention
Skylar Baker-Jordan writes for Independent Voices:
“It was only a matter of time.”
That was my first thought upon hearing of the callous and hateful murder of Laura Carleton, the owner of Mag Pi Clothing in Cedar Glen, California. A straight woman, Carleton was fatally shot by a man who confronted her over an LGBTQ+ Pride flag which was displayed at her shop. Her assailant was later killed by police.
This was not the first time someone had taken issue with Carleton’s Pride flag. As The Independent has previously reported, friends of Carleton say that the flag has been ripped down multiple times. Every time, she simply replaced the flag with another, refusing to cave in to the hateful bigots who vandalized her shop.
The inevitability of something like this happening was apparent to anyone paying attention.
A murder over a Pride flag is sadly no surprise to anyone paying attention
A report has found more than 350 anti-LGBTQ incidents in 46 states and the District of Columbia – as more anti-LGBTQ legislation is voted through across the country
Who was Laura Ann Carleton?
Laura Carleton, known as “Lauri” was 66 years old and was the owner of a clothing store called Mag.Pi, located in Cedar Glen, near San Bernadino in Southern California.
According to the official Mag.Pi store website, her love for fashion was sparked during her teenage years.
She started her career working in the family business at Fred Segal Feet in Los Angeles while attending the Art Center School of Design. She then made her way to Joseph Magnin Century City and began running the “top fashion” show floor.
Progressing in her fashion career, Carleton joined Kenneth Cole and remained there for over 15 years, where she worked with factory and design teams in Italy and Spain.
The designer travelled with her husband Bort across the US, Europe and South America, which fuelled her love for design, fashion, food, fine art and architecture.
Carleton said Mag.Pi,strives to tackle “everyday life with grace and ease and continuing to dream.”
Faiza Saqib has the full story.
Mother, businesswoman and LGBTQ advocate: Who was Laura Ann Carleton?
Tributes have poured in for the 66-year-old mother-of-nine who was shot dead after an altercation over a Pride flag she was displaying
Jamie Lee Curtis and Paul Feig lead reactions to shooting of California store owner over Pride flag
Paul Feig and Jamie Lee Curtis have reacted after a woman was shot dead outside her clothing shop in Cedar Glen, California.
Feig, the director of 2016’s Ghostbusters and the hit comedy Bridesmaids, shared a photo of himself and Carlton on Instagram, alongside a written tribute.
“Our wonderful friend Lauri Carleton (seen in this picture) was murdered yesterday in her store @magpi_shop in Lake Arrowhead by a 27 year old man who didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop,” he wrote.
In her own Instagram tribute, Curtis wrote: “My hand in yours @alokvmenon.”
“I feel deeply saddened by this,” the caption continued. “This is our country now and we can’t look away. Rest in peace Laura Ann Carleton, a mother of nine. Thank you for your allyship. Thank you for your love. I’ll never forget you.”
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out after shooting death of shop owner over Pride flag
Fashion shop owner was shot dead on Friday, with the shooter later killed in a confrontation with police
Kenneth Cole pays tribute to former employee shot to death over Pride flag
Fashion designer Kenneth Cole has lamented the death of Laura Ann Carleton, his longtime former executive who was shot dead for displaying a Pride flag at her clothing store.
Carleton, 66, who went on to become an independent business owner after a 15-year stint with Kenneth Kole Productions, was shot dead on 18 August at her clothing outlet in Lake Arrowhead, California.
“An unnecessary and tragic death to a long time KCP assoc [associate] and friend,” he said on X, formerly Twitter, and added a hashtag demanding gun reforms in the US.
Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was shot dead by police deputies in “a lethal force encounter”, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said.
Police said the suspect had “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton”.
Kenneth Cole pays tribute to former employee shot to death over Pride flag
Fashion designer demands gun reforms while lamenting Laura Ann Carleton’s death
When people ripped her store’s Pride flag, Laura Carleton hung up another. This time it ended with her murder
When people first ripped down the Pride flag hanging outside her Cedar Glen clothing store, Laura Ann Carleton simply got another and hung it straight back up.
Friends say this happened multiple times in the two years since she opened the California store as a second outpost to her first location in Studio City.
And, throughout it all, the 66-year-old mother-of-nine remained defiant as a prominent ally to the LGBT+ community.
This weekend, it happened once again.
Except this time, the flag removal ended with her murder – with the perpetrator shooting her in cold blood in the street.
Faiza Saqib reports.
Community mourns loss of Laura Carleton who was killed for over a Pride flag
Hollywood stars and LGBT+ community members have condemned Laura Carleton’s horrific senseless killing – while warning it’s a sign of the anti-LGBT+ sentiment and hate spreading across the US. Faiza Saqib reports
Laura Carleton’s killer was the son of a decorated police officer
The father of a gunman who killed a “true LGBTQ+ ally” for displaying a Pride flag outside her clothing store is a decorated Florida Highway Patrol state trooper, according to public records.
Travis Kirby Ikeguchi, 27, yelled “many homophobic slurs” at Laura Ann Carleton before fatally shooting her outside of Mag.Pi fashion store in Glen Cedar, California, on Friday, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said on Monday.
According to public records, his father David Jay Ikeguchi, 63, is a 35-year veteran state trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol based in Orlando.
According to Mr Ikeguchi Sr’s LinkedIn profile, he is a firearms and active shooter instructor with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Travis Ikeguchi had a burning Pride flag pinned to the top of his account on X, and retweeted a post comparing Nazi children with swastika flags to schoolchildren with Pride flags.
He also posted paranoid, threatening messages about police officers.
On June 27, he posted on Twitter: “DO NOT TRUST COPS… Do not follow their traps they want to know everything about you to catch you and used against you in court and lie about you. Watch out their sociopathic schemes.”
In a 2021 post on the right-wing social media site Gab, Ikeguchi spoke chillingly of killing police officers.
“I know it’s controversial for me to mention the option to kill a police officer, but these police officers are not the servants for the people they are the servants for the laws,” the post read.
Full story below
Laura Carleton’s killer was the son of a decorated police officer
Travis Ikeguchi spoke about killing police officers in hateful social media posts
Laura Carleton’s murder over Pride flag captured on store surveillance camera
Travis Ikeguchi appeared to “flinch” before fatally shooting Laura Carletonduring a heated dispute over a Pride flag, surveillance footage has revealed.
Authorities say Ikeguchi, 27, hurled homophobic slurs at Carleton over a rainbow flag flying from her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, California, before firing a single shot that killed the 66-year-old mother-of-nine.
The fatal shooting, which unfolded on 18 August, was captured on the store’s closed-circuit cameras, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
An acquaintance of Carleton’s who viewed the disturbing footage told the Times that Ikeguchi appeared to momentarily pause before opening fire.
“He then almost flinched as if thinking twice but then went for it, grabbed the gun and then aimed it and shot Lauri,” the acquaintance told the Times.
Full story below.
Laura Carleton’s murder over Pride flag captured on store camera
Killer Travis Ikeguchi appeared to pause before opening fire, according to an acquaintance who viewed the disturbing footage
Laura Carleton’s killer’s anti-LGBT+ posts revealed
Travis Ikeguchi had been spewing anti-LGBTQ+ content on social media for quite some time.
Behind his keyboard, the 27-year-old California man was posting images of burning Pride flags and lashing out at the LGBT+ community as well as law enforcement.
Then, he came out from behind his online persona and murdered a mother-of-nine fashion entrepreneur over the Pride flag she had dared to hang outside her own store, according to authorities.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Man who murdered Laura Carleton over Pride flag spewed anti-LGBT+ hate online
Before a 27-year-old California man murdered a mother-of-nine over a Pride flag, he had been spewing anti-LGBT content on social media for some time. Rachel Sharp reports
A murder over a Pride flag is sadly no surprise to anyone paying attention
Skylar Baker-Jordan writes for Independent Voices:
“It was only a matter of time.”
That was my first thought upon hearing of the callous and hateful murder of Laura Carleton, the owner of Mag Pi Clothing in Cedar Glen, California. A straight woman, Carleton was fatally shot by a man who confronted her over an LGBTQ+ Pride flag which was displayed at her shop. Her assailant was later killed by police.
This was not the first time someone had taken issue with Carleton’s Pride flag. As The Independent has previously reported, friends of Carleton say that the flag has been ripped down multiple times. Every time, she simply replaced the flag with another, refusing to cave in to the hateful bigots who vandalized her shop.
The inevitability of something like this happening was apparent to anyone paying attention.
A murder over a Pride flag is sadly no surprise to anyone paying attention
A report has found more than 350 anti-LGBTQ incidents in 46 states and the District of Columbia – as more anti-LGBTQ legislation is voted through across the country
Laura Carleton’s death and the growing ‘epidemic of hate’ against LGBT+ people in the US
A mother-of-nine who proudly displayed a Pride flag outside her California store. A gay man who danced to a Beyoncé song in Brooklyn. Five patrons killed in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.
All were appalling attacks against the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in recent months. From the disruption of drag show story hours to threats against retail employees for selling Pride merchandise, the rising threat of violence is terrifying, but unfortunately unsurprising, Sarah Moore, an Anti-LGBTQ+ Extremism Analyst, told The Independent.
Andrea Cavallier reports.
Laura Carleton’s death and the growing ‘epidemic of hate’ against LGBT+ people
The murder of a California store owner over a Pride flag is just the latest in a series of horrific homophobic attacks, reports Andrea Cavallier