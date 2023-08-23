Laura Carleton memorial fund set up to keep LGBTQ+ ally’s ‘spirit alive’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A memorial fund for has been set up to champion LGBTQ+ causes in honour of murdered California store owner Lauri Carleton.

The Lauri Carleton Memorial Fund “aims to keep her spirit alive” by supporting community groups and sustainability causes in her adopted home of Lake Arrowhead, California, and is endorsed by Carleton’s husband Bort and nine children.

“Lauri was a pillar in our community, an unwavering champion of values that sought to break down barriers and build bridges,” organisers from the Mountain Provision Cooperative said on social media.

“Her dedication to equality and her courage in flying the LGBTQ+ flag exemplify her commitment to creating a world where love knows no boundaries.”

Funds will go towards several community groups including Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+, who described Carleton as a “fierce advocate for love, equality, and human rights”.

“We will work closely with Lauri’s family in partnership with Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ and broader ally community to develop and amplify resources that promote LGBTQ+ awareness, equality, and inclusion,” it said in an Instrgam post.

Carleton was a founding member of the Mountain Provisions Cooperative, which was set up earlier this year to help residents in the San Bernardino Mountains after a winter blizzard dumped 110 inches of snow in the area in a few days.

The 66-year-old turned her store into an emergency relief centre and handed out supplies to local residents with her husband Bort during the severe snow dump, which cut off some areas for weeks.

A memorial fund has been set up with funds going towards causes championed by Laura Carleton (Mountain Provisions Cooperative)

Authorities say Travis Ikechugi, 27, shot Carleton on 18 August after shouting homophobic insults at her over a Pride flag which was displayed outside of her Mag.Pi fashion store in Cedar Glen.

Many of Carleton’s famous friends and acquaintances, including Hollywood director Paul Feig and comedian Bridget Everett, have condemned widespread “anti-gay and trans rhetoric” since her death.

The organisers of the fund did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent about how much had been raised.

* Anyone wishing to make a donation or find out more information can do so here.