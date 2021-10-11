Human remains discovered in Yucca Valley amid search for missing Lauren Cho

Human remains have reportedly been found in the Yucca Valley, in southern Californian, amid the search for missing 30-year-old woman Lauren Cho.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department in the search, said on Saturday that it discovered human remains.

Ms Cho was reported missing on 28 June and has recently received more attention after the high profile disappearance for Gabby Petition, who was found dead in Wyoming last month.

The identification process could take weeks, police said in an update on Facebook.

More follows