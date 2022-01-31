Two police detectives have been suspended by a city’s mayor following criticism of two investigations into the deaths of two Black women.

The detectives were immediately placed on leave by the mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut, at the weekend amid an investigation into their actions.

It follows claims that the Bridgeport Police Department failed to fully investigate or provide information into the deaths of two Black women who were recently killed in the city.

Families of both Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, and Brenda Rawls, 53, told NBC News last month that their deaths on 12 December were inadequately followed-up.

“Nobody ever notified us that she died,” said a sister of Rawls. “We had to do our own investigation and find out where she was.”

“They never took any opportunity to look for next of kin, [and] the next time we saw our sister, she was in a funeral home.”

Smith-Fields’s family made similar accusations about the police department, who Bridgeport mayor Joseph Ganim said in a statement on Saturday had been a disappointment.

“I want you to know that I am extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and find actions taken up to this point unacceptable,” said Mr Ganim.

“I have directed deputy chief Baraja to immediately put on administrative leave the two officers who are the subject of a Bridgeport Police Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) investigation and disciplinary action for lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these matters.”

Both families said the women had planned to meet men that day, with a medical examiner ruling Smith-Fields’ death was an accident resulting from “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.”

She had reportedly met am “older white man” from Bumble, a dating app.

It was unclear if Rawls’s cause of death has been confirmed and an investigation into both incidents is continuing.