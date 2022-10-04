Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Houston, Texas, have accused a man of running over a six-year-old child at least three times while intoxicated, causing the boy’s death.

In a statement on Monday, officials said the suspect, 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez, had been charged with murder and driving while under the influence (DWI) in connection with the death of the child on Saturday.

The city said the child – who has only been identified by his gender – was killed in a collision on 11231 Bissonnet Street at about 5.55pm that day, when Mr Hernandez “struck a juvenile pedestrian” in a shopping centre parking area.

Officials said the boy had run ahead of his family member, who court documents seen by ABC13 and Law & Crime identified as the child’s grandfather.

The grandfather allegedly yelled at Mr Hernandez after striking the boy a first time, ABC13 reported, before Mr Hernandez then backed up in his vehicle – which officials said was a Chevrolet Tahoe – and ran over the child a second time, and then a third while “smirking”.

On the second occasion, records seen by ABC13 and Law & Crime said Mr Hernandez had rested his vehicle’s wheels on the child’s face.

Shortly after, court documents say the boy’s grandfather removed Mr Hernandez from the vehicle and pinned him down on the car’s hood while police arrived. Paramedics who were called to the scene then pronounced the child dead.

Mr Hernandez was questioned by police, who “determined him to be intoxicated and took him into custody”, the city said in a statement, along with an image of the suspect.

Court documents suggest he admitted to drinking four 16-ounce beers before the incident, and was charged with murder and drink driving in the 351st State District Court.

According to Law & Crime, prosecutors had sought a $1m bail for Mr Hernandez, who state prosecutors said had “demonstrated a repeated apathy towards admonishments and orders from judges and continues to drive after drinking”.

ABC13 reported that Mr Hernandez – who is currently serving a five year probation for a previous DWI felony in 2020 – was handed a $600,000 bail by the judge.

It was unclear if Mr Hernandez had entered a plea or had a lawyer.