Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Smirking’ drunk driver is accused of killing 6-year-old boy by running over him three times

Suspect was serving five year probation for drink driving

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 04 October 2022 17:00
(Houston Police Department )

Police in Houston, Texas, have accused a man of running over a six-year-old child at least three times while intoxicated, causing the boy’s death.

In a statement on Monday, officials said the suspect, 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez, had been charged with murder and driving while under the influence (DWI) in connection with the death of the child on Saturday.

The city said the child – who has only been identified by his gender – was killed in a collision on 11231 Bissonnet Street at about 5.55pm that day, when Mr Hernandez “struck a juvenile pedestrian” in a shopping centre parking area.

Officials said the boy had run ahead of his family member, who court documents seen by ABC13 and Law & Crime identified as the child’s grandfather.

Recommended

The grandfather allegedly yelled at Mr Hernandez after striking the boy a first time, ABC13 reported, before Mr Hernandez then backed up in his vehicle – which officials said was a Chevrolet Tahoe – and ran over the child a second time, and then a third while “smirking”.

On the second occasion, records seen by ABC13 and Law & Crime said Mr Hernandez had rested his vehicle’s wheels on the child’s face.

Shortly after, court documents say the boy’s grandfather removed Mr Hernandez from the vehicle and pinned him down on the car’s hood while police arrived. Paramedics who were called to the scene then pronounced the child dead.

Mr Hernandez was questioned by police, who “determined him to be intoxicated and took him into custody”, the city said in a statement, along with an image of the suspect.

(Houston Police Department )

Court documents suggest he admitted to drinking four 16-ounce beers before the incident, and was charged with murder and drink driving in the 351st State District Court.

According to Law & Crime, prosecutors had sought a $1m bail for Mr Hernandez, who state prosecutors said had “demonstrated a repeated apathy towards admonishments and orders from judges and continues to drive after drinking”.

ABC13 reported that Mr Hernandez – who is currently serving a five year probation for a previous DWI felony in 2020 – was handed a $600,000 bail by the judge.

It was unclear if Mr Hernandez had entered a plea or had a lawyer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in