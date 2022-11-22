Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grandmother of murdered toddler Quinton Simon reported her daughter to the FBI, according to a new report.

A day after police in Chatham County, Georgia, announced they had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, and charged her with murder after discovering what were believed to be the remains of her son, the dead child’s grandmother emerged as the person who had tipped off the authorites - about her own daughter.

A family friend told WTOC-TV that Billie Howell, the little boy’s grandmother was struggling to come to terms with the death of the 20-month year-old toddler, and the alleged role of her daughter in his disappearance and death.

The friend, who was not named in the report, said several weeks ago, Ms Simon had checked herself into a treatment centre. The person said the grandmother had been communication with the FBI on a daily basis since Quinton was reported missing on Oct 5.

At some point, Ms Simon’s mother learned her daughter was set to check herself out of the treatment centre, the friend said.

“Her mother had to make one of the hardest decisions of her life, and call the FBI agents and let them know that she was signing herself out, and that she could not come back here, and that she was going to be a flight risk, because she could not come back here because she was going to be back on the streets doing God knows what with God knows who,” the friend said.

