A multi-state search has been launched for a North Carolina beauty queen who vanished nearly two weeks ago on her way to the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas.

Lejourney Farrow, 21, was last seen in Greensboro, North Carolina on 10 February before taking her trip out west, her family say.

Relatives reported her missing on 19 February after she failed to return home.

They said she was planning to travel to New York City for Fashion Week after the pageant, but the last time they heard from her was during a layover in Chicago on her way to Las Vegas.

“We’re not sure if she ever made it to Vegas, if she ever made it to Chicago, ever left Chicago, ever made it to New York,” her brother, Randy Farrow, told WNCT. “Then the 18th we really started freaking out because she should have been home by then.”

Randy Farrow said it is very unlike his sister to avoid contact for so long.

“Before she might go a day or two just not talking to anybody, but at least everybody knew she was in Greensboro,” he said. “It’s different, at this point she’s been gone and could be in any state.”

He added: “She loves pageants, that’s her passion, and for her to go to a pageant and not post anything about her being there or her travel, that’s very very weird and suspicious.”

Anyone with information on Lejourney Farrow’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 (Greensboro Police Department)

The Greensboro Police Department confirmed Ms Farrow made her flight to Las Vegas, but it was unclear if she actually arrived there.

Randy Farrow said the family is “hoping for the best”.

“We don’t want to speculate because when you speculate, your mind travels other places you don’t want it to,” he said. “We’re just hoping for the best, hoping that she did just want to get away from everyone and will just pop up.”

Ms Farrow is described as 5’6”, 115-pounds with black hair, brown eyes and an infinity tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.