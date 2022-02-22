The Walking Dead actress Jaida Benjamin found safe after being reported missing

Actress Jaida Benjamin has been found and is now home and safe.

The 27 year old star - best known for her work with The Walking Dead and Netflix’s Insecure - was reported a missing over the weekend.

Thankfully, she is back home with her family, but further details are yet unknown.

Jaida reportedly has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and her mother has previously expressed concern for her daughter’s career in the limelight.

Many believe her disappearance is linked to a mental health issue.

