Man who had murder case against him dismissed is shot dead hours before court hearing

A Missouri man was fatally shot on his way to a court hearing in which he was set to be cleared from robbery charges.

Twenty-year-old Levi Henning was murdered just hours away from freedom, his attorney David Mueller tells The Independent. Henning was shot to death in St Louis on the morning of 22 June as he prepared to attend a court hearing over a 2018 robbery case, according to the St Louis Metropolitan Police.

Mr Mueller said he was shocked his client didn’t show up at the hearing because Henning, who previously faced murder charges that were also dropped earlier this year, had previously expressed excitement at the prospect of finally overcoming his legal troubles.

“He told me that he hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps and work in the trades,” Mr Mueller said on Monday. “He was enjoying the freedom of his family and the love of his parents. He had begun working for his father since being released on bond in mid-May.”

Mr Henning suffered several shots to his head and torso during Thursday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henning had previously been charged in April with the murder of 18-year-old Carieal Doss. The case was dropped in March of this year due to the prosecution’s alleged failure to disclose key exonerating evidence that pointed to another suspect, Mr Mueller said.

According to the attorney, the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department submitted a search warrant stating that a “test” confirmed a gun that belonged to Henning was used in the shooting. Mr Mueller said the “test” was actually a report entered by officers on a national database, not a forensic examination.

He also claimed that DNA and ballistic evidence, which the state reportedly did not disclose promptly, suggested another suspect perpetrated Doss’ killing. The Independent has contacted the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St Louis Prosecution’s Office for comment.

Henning served two years in prison for the charges before the case was dropped.

An investigation is now underway into Henning’s killing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the St Louis Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371.