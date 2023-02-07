Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children before trying to kill herself will be allowed to go to a rehab centre to be treated for her injuries.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was arraigned virtually from the undisclosed hospital where she is receiving trauma care. Ms Clancy is accused of strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and seven-month-old Callan on 24 January while her husband stepped out of their Duxbury home to pick up take-out food.

The prosecution revealed on Tuesday that the children’s bodies were found in the basement and that Ms Clancy had allegedly used exercise bands to kill them, WCBV reported.

Ms Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington argued that she did not pose a flight risk as the spine injuries she suffered after jumping from the second-story window of her home left her paraplegic. It is unclear whether her condition is permanent.

In an interview last week with The Boston Herald, Mr Reddington said that the mother-of-three was overly medicated, in a “zombie-like” state and going through a severe postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her youngest son.

Ms Clancy’s attorney has previously said he intends to argue in court that she was not competent to stand trial, but the prosecution argued on Tuesday that Ms Clancy allegedly timed out how long her husband would be gone before committing the murders.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said that on the morning of the tragedy, Ms Clancy had taken Cora to a paediatric appointment and seemed her normal self. The mother-of-three reportedly played with the children in the snow and asked her husband to pick up food for the family.

Ms Sprague said Mr Clancy found his wife bleeding outside of the home and asked where the children were.

“He called 911. During this time, he asked the defendant, ‘What did you do?’ She responded to him, ‘I tried to kill myself and jumped out the window.’ During the 911 call, Patrick can be heard asking the defendant, ‘Where are the kids?’ He later told police that she replied in the basement,” Ms Sprague said, per WCBV.

“He can then be heard (on the 911 call) screaming in agony, in shock as he found his children. His screams seemed to get louder and more agonized as the time passes.”

Mr Sprague said that the children’s cause of death was “ligature strangulation, which takes several minutes.

The judge ordered on Tuesday that Ms Clancy be held in the hospital until she can be transported to a rehabilitation centre, where she will continue to receive mental health care. Ms Clancy, a labour and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, is currently on suicide watch out of fears that she might attempt to harm herself again.

“I question whether she would ever make it to a trial. She suicidal. She’s extremely emotional. However, she’s unable and has been unable to express any happiness or sadness or cry,” Mr Reddington said.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.