The Massachusetts nurse accused of killing her three young children was taking an “absolutely staggering” amount of prescription medication that turned her into a “zombie”, her lawyer has claimed.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her children -- Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and seven-month-old Callan -- before attempting to kill herself.

Lawyer Kevin Reddington told The Boston Herald that Ms Clancy was “an incredible mother” who had become trapped in a “living hell” of medications.

Mr Reddington also told the publication that a toxicologist had already examined the “unbelievable” amount of medications that he says Ms Clancy was taking at the time of the shocking incident.

“It’s absolutely staggering. She had homicidal and suicidal ideations” said Mr Reddington. “She was in a living hell and the husband did the best he could.”

Prosecutors say that Ms Clancy killed her children while their father left their Duxbury home to collect food on the evening of 24 January.

Ms Clancy is currently being treated in an unnamed hospital, where police say her condition is “improving.” She is set to be arraigned on Tuesday in Plymouth District Court, where she will appear via Zoom.

“She was a very sweet, loving mother,” added Mr Reddington, per The Herald. “There is no doubt she was an incredible mother … she was so loved with all the nurses she worked with at MGH (Massachusetts General Hospital) who said she always talked about her kids.”

Law enforcement officials have said they believed that Ms Clancy attacked her children before jumping out of a second-story window in their home. She was allegedly suffering from severe postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her youngest son.

Officers responding to the scene found Ms Clancy and her children unconscious. Shortly thereafter, they issued an arrest warrant for Ms Clancy on two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She may face more charges in the coming days.

Ms Clancy, who grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut and holds a degree from Quinnipiac University, worked as a labour and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Postpartum psychosis occurs in approximately 1 to 2 out of every 1,000 deliveries, according to Postpartum Support International. Risk factors include a previous psychotic episode and personal or family history of bipolar disorder.

Ms Clancy’s husband and father of the children, Patrick Clancy, last week wrote a heartbreaking letter to supporters asking people to understand the struggles his wife had endured.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he wrote on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $1m for medical and legal bills.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Mr Clancy added. “All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”