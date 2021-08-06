Suspect arrested for hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes, who was hospitalised and died following a hit-and-run.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested on Thursday, the New York Police Department said. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Ms Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle during the incident in early June while she was crossing a street in New York City, near the Lincoln Centre.

She was transferred to a hospital where she died on 14 July at age 65.

Ms Barnes is best known for her role in “Gone Girl”, as well as appearances in the Tom Cruise film “Cocktail”. She also starred in series such as “Nashville ” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Her manager, David Williams, said following the crash that Ms Banes was in a critical condition at Sinai Morningside hospital and was being treated for "substantial injuries".

Police said they were called to the scene at around 6.30pm local time where they found a "65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma". A man on a "scooter then fled the location, continuing north bound”.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," Mr Williams said in a statement, according to CNN. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.