Mat George death: Podcaster, 26, killed in a hit and run in Los Angeles

Mat George, a popular podcaster and internet personality, has died aged 26 in a hit and run incident in Los Angeles.

The podcast host, originally from Arizona, was struck shortly after 2am on Saturday in the Beverly Grove neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver of a white BMW, who failed to stop, is the focus of an investigation.

Michaela Okland, his co-host on the“She Rates Dogs” podcast, announced in a tweet on Saturday that she wanted to break the news to fans of the show before they heard it elsewhere. Their show offers relationship and life advice to listeners.

“I would rather you guys here [sic] this from me than a news article,” the podcaster wrote. “Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now.”

She added that she wanted to reach out to all those who knew him personally, “but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now”.

The podcaster had a loyal fanbase with 80,000 followers between Twitter and Instagram. On Friday he had tweeted: “I’m literally beautiful”.

One person tweeted in tribute: "Mat was such a beautiful kind person, this is so heartbreaking my God. Rest in Peace king."

“Mat was the funniest guy and his tweets always made my day,” wrote another. “Seeing so much of his life online made me feel close to him and I’m so incredibly sad. Please take care”.

Many of those paying tribute to George thanked him and his co-host for discussing “the journey and the mishaps of dating men” while also providing “modern relationship and life advice”, with a focus on the LGBT+ community.

Ms Okland thanked their fans for their messages of support. “Thank you so much to everybody telling stories and sharing how he impacted you. Whenever you think of him in the future, please do talk about him,” she wrote.

"He'd send me screenshots of your sweet messages,” she added. “He shed tears when people told him he had helped them through issues (especially LGBT+ related). He referenced DMs from you all the time and how much it made his week & fuelled his joy. You really did know him," said Ms Okland of their fans. "He shared so much because he felt the people who listened to him were his friends."

The Los Angeles Police Department are asking for people who may have information about the hit and run to come forward.