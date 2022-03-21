Jury convicts man in Memphis killing of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright

A Tennessee jury has convicted a man in the killing of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose bullet-ridden body was found decomposing in a field in Memphis in 2010.

The 15-person jury convicted Billy Ray Turner of killing the former Memphis Grizzlies center, one of the most highly publicised cases in city history.

Turner, who had pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to life in prison.

The trial began on Monday, 14 March, and attracted outside attention.

Wright, a Memphis native, was a hometown hero and father of six, playing for both the University of Memphis and the Grizzlies, as well as four other teams during his 13-season career.

Turner, 51, and Sherra Wright, the retired player’s ex-wife, were charged in the slaying in December of 2017.

Ms Wright entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2019.

Turner, who was found with two guns during the 2017 arrest, was sentenced to 16 years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.