Doomsday mom Lori Vallow now suspected of plot to kill ex-husband as well of killing her children

A woman from Arizona connected to a doomsday religion has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to an indictment.

Lori Vallow stands accused of plotting with her brother Alex Cox to kill her ex-husband Charles Vallow. It is the fourth murder she and her husband Chad Daybell have been accused of, after being charged over the killing of Ms Vallow’s two children and Mr Daybell’s wife.

Ms Vallow’s two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and son JJ Vallow, 7, went missing weeks prior to Ms Vallow and Chad Daybell getting married in Hawaii. Authorities found them unwilling to assist in the investigation to locate the children.

The murder indictments against the pair came last month after the children’s bodies were uncovered in Mr Daybell’s backyard at his property in Idaho as “a mass of burnt flesh and charred bone” in June 2020. They claimed their “religious beliefs” as an excuse for their actions.

They have since been charged over the death of Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell. According to court documents about the murder of Ms Daybell, the couple said she was “possessed by a spirit”.

The most recent indictment filed on 29 June by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office stated a grand jury had discovered a pact with her her brother Alex Cox “that at least one of them or another” would murder Charles Vallow, her husband. No other information was divulged.

On Tuesday, Allister Adel, the county’s attorney, said in a statement, "Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve. I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow's death to justice."

Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell are both involved with a group that is preparing for the predicted apocalypse. Following the charges for two children’s murder, she is currently in a mental health facility due to being deemed incapacitated to stand trial.

According to her brother Alex Cox, he had shot his sister’s husband in self defense in Arizona following Mr Vallow hitting him with a baseball bat, according to the Arizona Republic on 11 July 2019.

Mr Cox was not charged in the recent indictment as he died on 12 December 2019, in what Maricopa County officials defined as “natural causes”. He is believed to have also been involved within the religion while he was alive.

Mr Cox’s shooting of Ms Vallow’s husband came after he sought to get custody of the two children. He cited concern because of her religious beliefs, which included assertions Ms Vallow was “receiving spiritual revelations and visions to help gather and prepare those chosen to live in the New Jerusalem after the Great War has prophesied in the Book of Revelations”, according to a court petition.

He also accused Ms Vallow of saying to him that if he hindered “her mission she would murder him” and she “had an angel there to help her dispose of the body”.

In the same month of Mr Vallow’s being shot dead, Mr Dayball’s wife Tammy was found dead, and he did not allow an autopsy to be carried out on his wife, despite her being in relative good health.