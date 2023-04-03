One dead, 3 wounded in shooting at shopping center in Los Angeles

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting that took place outside a Los Angeles shopping centre after an alleged drug deal went awry.

Multiple suspects shot at each other during a narcotics deal in Trader Joe's parking lot in the area of Vanowen and Fallbrook in West Hills around 3.45pm on Saturday, the police said.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the dispute centered around a narcotics transaction in the area," Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Alan Hamilton said at a press briefing.

"During that dispute, multiple suspects produced firearms and fired at each other."

A suspect fled from the shooting scene in a car and was spotted by a police helicopter, Mr Hamilton said. Officers in the helicopter saw the alleged suspect switch vehicles and directed police cars to the area to block an escape.

There was a hit-and-run with another motorist and a person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

"There was a pursuit lasting two to three minutes before the vehicle pulled over. A female driver and the male suspect who fled the shooting scene surrendered and were taken into custody,” the officer said.

The dead man was not immediately identified by police. However, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported the victim was 45 years old.

Three victims hit by gunfire were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Los Angeles police officers check drivers’ licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off are (AP)

According to authorities, at least two of them may face charges after their release from medical care.

Three suspects were in custody on Saturday evening and investigators believe the shooting involved gang members.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene, Mr Hamilton said.

“We believe that all of the people involved in this dispute have been identified and we believe we have them either in custody or we have them where we can provide them medical care,” he added.