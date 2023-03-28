A bystander at the Nashville school shooting took the mic at a live cross to plea for gun safety laws after she and her son survived a mass shooting last July.

Mother Ashbey Beasley told those gathered that she has been lobbying in Washington DC and has met with more than 130 lawmakers.

“How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them,” she questioned, in a passionate speech.

“Aren’t you guys tired of this? Aren’t you sick of it?” Beasley added, addressing the TV crew.

