One student killed and another arrested after shooting at Louisiana high school

A student has been killed and another taken into custody after a shooting at a high school in Louisiana.

The shooting happened at about 3pm local time at the St Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg.

Sheriff Nat Williams said the person arrested was a juvenile and a student at the school.

No motive for the shooting has been given.

Two other people were taken to hospital but the nature of their injuries and their condition were not immediately known.

The school system did not make any immediate comment on the incident and it was not clear whether classes would resume on Wednesday, the AP reported.

With reporting from the Associated Press